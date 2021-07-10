Saharan dust expected to move into Texas this week

SAN ANTONIO – Every year, typically from June through September, tons of dust from the Saharan desert in Africa is transported thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean. (To be precise, 182 million tons of dust is lifted into the air each year -- that’s 689,290 semi truck loads of dust!) This dust, made of very fine particulates of minerals, is transported by the trade winds near the Earth’s equator.

The dust is lofted high into the atmosphere, creating a faint, orange-brownish haze to the sky.

Sometimes, this dust makes it all the way to San Antonio. This is NOT like a dust or sandstorm people experience out west. The dust particles are very fine and will only have noticeable, irritating effects for those who are sensitive to it -- especially for those who suffer from respiratory issues.

And this week, we are expecting dust to be around for the first time this year. There will likely be an increase in the Saharan dust layer in San Antonio Sunday (7/11/2021) through Tuesday (7/13/2021) this week.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the Saharan dust:

You may experience allergy-like symptoms

The air may become unhealthy for those who have respiratory issues

It’s important to note that times of dust in Texas see ebbs and flows, so some days and weeks are worse than others

When dust is particularly high, you can actually see it as an orange-brownish haze on the horizon during the day

The dust also helps create very photogenic sunsets in the evenings

Your Weather Authority will continue to keep you updated on the arrival of Saharan dust this week. Get the latest forecast here.