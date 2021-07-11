Travel magazine names San Antonio restaurant as one of the best in Texas

The Thompson San Antonio, located near the River Walk, will open in early 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is a foodie’s paradise when it comes to the wide array of options available for locals and tourists to enjoy.

So, it comes as no surprise that San Antonio restaurant, The Moon’s Daughters, was named second in Business Jet Traveler’s “Top 5 Best Texas Restaurants.”

“The Moon’s Daughters is a party spot but a chic one, an establishment you might expect to see in Los Angeles,” the magazine said in the article, which was published June 28.

The Moon’s Daughters, located at the Thompson Hotel in downtown San Antonio, offers Mediterranean-inspired food by executive chef Robert Cantu.

Jet Traveler recommends the hazelnut and lemon-butter octopus, which takes days to prepare. They also suggest trying the build-your-own mezze plate, which has options such as hummus, marinated olives, labneh and roasted veggies.

The food isn’t the only thing that Jet Traveler says makes this spot great. The restaurant is located on the rooftop of the hotel and gives guests the opportunity to get an amazing 360-degree view of the city.

The rooftop sights are even more spectacular at night.

The restaurant is only open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m until 12 a.m.. However, Fridays and Saturdays, they remain open until 1 a.m.

The Moon’s Daughters is strictly for guests 21 and up. Walk-ins are accepted at the restaurant, but reservations are highly suggested to get a table.

You can read the full review from the Business Jet Traveler here.

