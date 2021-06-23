First revolving sushi bar in San Antonio planned

Kura Sushi is planning a location in the Alamo Quarry Market

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

San Antonio will be able to experience a staple of modern Japanese food culture with its first revolving sushi bar.

Kura Sushi is planning a location in the Alamo Quarry Market at 255 E. Basse Road, #384, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing calls for a $1.2 million remodel that includes demolishing existing structures and installing new equipment.

Happy #InternationalSushiDay ❤️🍣🎌



Celebrate with us at your local Kura Revolving Sushi Bar 🌟



🍣 31+ Nigiri plates

🍥 21+ Sushi Roll plates

🍘 3 Crispy Rice plates

🍙 9 Gunkan plates

🐟 15+ Hand Roll plates



What's your favorite sushi dish?! 🤗#food #sushi #friday #sushiday pic.twitter.com/LGEjAJbldE — Kura Revolving Sushi Bar 🍣 (@kurasushi_usa) June 18, 2021

The Business Journal reached out to Kura Sushi USA but did not hear back by press time. Mia Lamasan, construction manager for Kura Sushi, was listed as the tenant.

Kura Sushi offers sushi dishes at a bar that moves on a revolving conveyor belt.

Kura Sushi USA (Nasdaq: KRUS) is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 450 restaurants. Kura Sushi USA has 28 locations in the U.S. with eight in Texas. The nearest location is in Austin.

Ad

Read more at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT: