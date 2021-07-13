Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly North Side shooting, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is behind bars and charged with murder following a deadly shooting on the North Side late last year.

Kevin Lee Perez was initially arrested in December of 2020 in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in his vehicle at Mossrock and Robin Hill Drive after being shot, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Perez “randomly fired a weapon multiple times,” and struck the man, who was driving by at the time.

Way to go BCSO TAG Unit! Early this morning BCSO TAG Deputies placed 34 year old Kevin Lee Perez, a known gang member,... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

According to a previous KSAT report, the man was found dead on arrival by police with a gunshot wound to his upper body and severe head trauma.

Last month, Perez was indicted for murder, a first-degree felony, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ad

As of Tuesday, the BCSO’s TAG Unit received a tip on Perez’s whereabouts and found him in North Bexar County, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Court records show Perez is currently behind bars and awaiting a trial setting.

More on KSAT: