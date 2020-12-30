Man with gunshot wound found dead inside car on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in his vehicle after San Antonio police responded to a car crash on Tuesday night.

Police officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. at Mossrock and Robin Hill Drive, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man, 35, also suffered severe head trauma, possibly from striking the windshield during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to SAPD, there were no reports of shots fired, road rage or any other disturbance, and officers did not locate any witnesses.

Meanwhile, officers also responded to a burglary in progress at 7710 Oakdell Way, about five miles from where the man was found dead.

According to SAPD, a man said his home was burglarized and he shot at the burglary suspect’s vehicle as he fled.

The shooter told police that he shot at the man’s car “without intentions of hitting the victim,” according to SAPD spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Brown.

Brown said homicide detectives are investigating if the two incidents are connected. He added that the “calls were almost simultaneously dispatched.”

Police have not released the identity of the man found dead.

The case is still under investigation, police said.

