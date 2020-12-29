BCSO arrests man who had fake DEA badge, gun, handcuffs

Mark Anthony Hernandez was arrested with DWI and found in possession of a fake DEA badge, a gun and handcuffs.

SAN ANTONIO – The arrest of a 35-year-old man who was found in possession of a fake Drug Enforcement Agency badge, a gun and handcuffs has Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar “very concerned.”

During a news conference Tuesday, Salazar said the badge and other items were found during a search of Mark Anthony Hernandez’s car at the scene of a traffic crash on Dec. 20 in north Bexar County. Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

When deputies thought they had arrested a DEA agent, Salazar called a local DEA official, who told the sheriff that Hernandez wasn’t a member of the federal law enforcement agency.

While Salazar said BCSO has no proof that Hernandez used the badge to commit a crime, the fact that he has an extensive criminal history involving domestic violence cases of women was concerning.

“(My) number one fear is that he was using the badge, weapons and handcuffs against women,” said Salazar, who added that he wouldn’t be surprised that an investigation will reveal Hernandez was involved in human trafficking.

Salazar said a woman who was with Hernandez at the scene of the crash was the victim of a domestic violence incident involving him. While interviewing the woman, investigators learned there was another woman who was the victim of a family violence assault and a subject of a protective order involving Hernandez.

Salazar said anyone with information about Hernandez is asked to call BCSO’s Public Integrity Unit at 210-335-5124.

Hernandez was charged with various crimes, including family violence, assault and violations of protective orders and bond.