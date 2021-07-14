SAPD: Motorcyclist crashes into police cruiser at South Side intersection

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a motorcyclist crashed into a police cruiser on the city’s South Side late Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of SW Military Drive and South Zarzamora Street, not far from South Park Mall.

According to police, the motorcyclist ran through a red light and then crashed into the police vehicle.

Police said it appears the motorcyclist may have been racing a black car prior to the collision.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, where he is expected to recover. His name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed.