SAPD: Man in critical condition after being shot while answering front door

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was shot while answering his front door, San Antonio police said Thursday.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to a home in the 4100 block of El Paso Street, not far from South General McMullen Drive and Castroville Road after receiving word of gunfire.

According to police, the man was simply at home when he answered a knock at his front door. That’s when, police say, a man asked him for money.

Police say the victim refused, so the man shot him once in the chest and fled. Emergency crews arrived and the wounded man was was taken to University Hospital by EMS.

SAPD said they searched the area for the suspect, but he was not found. They only have a vague description of a man in a dark colored shirt.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.