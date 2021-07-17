Man could face charges after road rage incident leads to crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man could be facing charges after San Antonio police said he was involved in a road rage incident that ended in a crash on the West Side.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on an entrance ramp off Highway 1604.

Police said they were initially responding to a shooting in progress call along 1604 when they received a call for a major accident in the same area.

Officers said a 38-year-old man was driving a white Durango in the left lane of the West Loop 1604 access road and a 28-year woman was driving a grey Kia in the right lane.

The Kia wanted to get into the left lane toward the entrance ramp of 1604 and Potranco but the Durango would not let her over, police said. The Kia was able to speed up and get in front of the Durango, gaining entrance to the highway.

SAPD said the Durango pulled up next to the woman on the highway and pointed a handgun at her. The woman then heard a pop, which scared her and caused her car to swerve into the Durango.

The driver of the Durango lost control and hit a guardrail near the exit ramp of 1604 and Military Drive West, officers said.

According to police, both drivers were taken to an area hospital and will be questioned later on.

SAPD said they did find a gun in the Durango but could not confirm if it had been used or not. Police are still looking for a bullet and an entry point into the Kia.

Officers said the man has not been formally charged but could be facing assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

