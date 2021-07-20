Partly Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man attacked by alligator while riding bike in Florida park

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Florida, Alligator, Animals
A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by an alligator in Stuart, Florida. Photo by: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by an alligator in Stuart, Florida. Photo by: Martin County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

STUART, Fla. – A Florida man suffered serious injuries when an alligator bit him while he was on a bike ride in a park in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the man was riding his bike on a trail in Halpatiokee Park in Stuart on Monday morning when he lost control, went down an embankment and into a body of water. That’s when a 9-foot female alligator bit him.

The man was able to free himself from the alligator and crawl to safety. Another person at the park called for help.

The man received aid from emergency medical crews at the park and then was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Wildlife officials trapped the gator.

Stuart is located about an hour up the Atlantic coast from Palm Beach.

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being severely bitten by a large alligator while on trail ride. The man...

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 19, 2021

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email