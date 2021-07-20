Man attacked by alligator while riding bike in Florida park

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by an alligator in Stuart, Florida. Photo by: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

STUART, Fla. – A Florida man suffered serious injuries when an alligator bit him while he was on a bike ride in a park in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the man was riding his bike on a trail in Halpatiokee Park in Stuart on Monday morning when he lost control, went down an embankment and into a body of water. That’s when a 9-foot female alligator bit him.

The man was able to free himself from the alligator and crawl to safety. Another person at the park called for help.

The man received aid from emergency medical crews at the park and then was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Wildlife officials trapped the gator.

Stuart is located about an hour up the Atlantic coast from Palm Beach.

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being severely bitten by a large alligator while on trail ride. The man... Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 19, 2021

Man seriously injured after being bit by an alligator at Halpatiokee Park in Stuart. Victim fell off of his bike and said he was attacked. First responders on are the scene now. pic.twitter.com/41d07hpZIT — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) July 19, 2021

Also on KSAT: