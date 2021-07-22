More Texas families hitting the road this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Megan Lagrone, a representative with Travel Texas within the Office of the Governor, says the pandemic is pushing more people to hit the road this summer.

Travel Texas is getting a lot of questions about the best places to travel in the state. Lagrone says for a family trip, consider the age of your children.

“They want to think how long their kids are going to be comfortable in the car and what kind of distance and destination that gets you to,” she said.

For those with toddlers and young kids, she suggested going up I-35 to New Braunfels.

“I really love New Braunfels. They have so many attractions that are great for young children and families,” Lagrone said.

She pointed to the children’s museum, campgrounds, and even a picnic at the park as some fun activities to do.

Those with school-aged kids, who can travel a little further, should consider Dallas for a visit to the Perot Museum or Dallas Zoo, Lagrone said.

Ad

Teens might enjoy learning to create art with sand or surfing in Galveston, she said.

To save money, Lagrone says to consider traveling during a weekday. Pack snacks and drinks or find an all-inclusive hotel when that’s an option.

Families visiting the Alamo City suggested bringing your prescribed medicine in case of an emergency and make sure that kids have a say in what they’d like to do on their vacation so it can be an enjoyable experience for everyone.

For other ideas on where to travel around Texas, click here.