Things to do to make sure you won’t face any surprises when coming back from a trip

Summer vacations are in full swing and the last thing you want interrupting your beach getaway is a call that something went wrong at your house.

“There are a few things you can do to make sure there are no headaches during or after your trip. Start by adjusting your thermostat, then unplug any appliances that might use up some extra energy. Second, think about the kitchen. Make sure to clean out your fridge and take out the trash that could become smelly over the course of a vacation,” Bailey Carson, home expert at Angi said.

Putting your lights on timers and closing your curtains and shades are all ways to save energy and protect your home while you’re away. There’s no need to leave the lights on 24/7, but timers can help it look like someone’s home and deter burglars from targeting your home.

“Before leaving, be sure to take your laundry out of your washer. Then, turn its water off and also unplug it,” Carson said. “This will save you some energy and money while you’re away. You may also want to turn off your hot water heater. These actions will also both help prevent flooding.”

Also remember to do a final sweep before you leave to make sure candles are blown out. Check your stoves, ovens and the gas to make sure your grill is all off. Nobody wants a call from the fire department when they’re miles away from home.