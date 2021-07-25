Packaged carrots recalled after possible salmonella contamination, company announces

A California-based farm is voluntarily recalling some of its carrot products due to potential salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms announced the recall in a news release Wednesday after an internal company test showed that some of their carrots had been contaminated with salmonella.

The company said the products were distributed throughout the United States.

Some of the products recalled include Bunny Luv organic petite carrots, Cal-Organic organic petite carrots, Grimmway Farms shredded carrots, and O Organics organic peeled baby-cut carrots.

The products also have a best-if-used-by date between August 9 and August 20.

Grimmway Farms said no illnesses have been linked to the recall.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

You can find the full list of recalled products on The Federal Food and Drug Administration Website.

