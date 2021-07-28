Another Burlington Coat Factory is coming to San Antonio this fall

Burlington Stores is hiring at its nearly 600 stores across the country.

SAN ANTONIO – Attention San Antonio shoppers: a new Burlington Coat Factory is coming to town.

Burlington on Wednesday announced that a location at the McCreless Market Center at 4224 S. New Braunfels Ave. will open in the fall.

“Burlington offers shoppers the opportunity to find the things they want and need at deals they’ll love,” the chain said in a news release. “With fresh, affordable products arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a store.”

If you’re interested in working at the upcoming store, visit the company’s website to learn more.

This will mark the 89th store in Texas.

