5th arrest made in targeted robbery, assault at million-dollar Shavano Park home

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have made another arrest in a targeted robbery at the million-dollar Shavano Park home of a prominent San Antonio businessman.

Bexar County Jail records show Daniel Chapa, 24, is the fifth suspect to be charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime in the incident that occurred on Jan. 31. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday, records show.

Investigators said that Chapa conspired with Ruben Joel Reyna, 24, Marcos Rivera, 28, Andres Raul Borrego, 26, and De Shawn Eugene Powell, 28, who were all previously arrested on the same charges.

(From left to right): Marcos Rivera, Ruben Joel Reyna, Andres Raul Borrego, and De Shawn Eugene Powell have been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime, jail records show. Images: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

Shavano Park police said the robbery appeared to be a targeted attack, as the investigation found images of the victim’s backyard and a map search history of the address in the gated community of Bentley Manor.

The victim told police that he was in his backyard patio and about to walk inside when he saw men approach him from his yard. They were all wearing dark clothing and had face coverings on, he said.

At least one of the men displayed a gun and pointed it at the victim, police said. He was told to lie down on the floor and was tied up with electrical cords.

“The defendants attached the electrical cords to a dining room table adjacent to where the victim was lying face-down to further restrict his movement,” the affidavit states.

At least one assailant remained near him as the others ransacked the home, ultimately stealing $30,000 in cash, a Black Rain Ordnance assault rifle, a Ruger LCR revolver pistol, a Patel Philippe watch and Apple Airpods, according to police.

The victim was at some point kicked and slapped, resulting in injuries to his head and body, police said.

One of the robbers left behind a loaded Glock handgun, which was found to be stolen in a previous incident.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect vehicle, a blue Dodge Charger, enter the neighborhood at about 7:07 p.m., drive down the victim’s street twice and exit the community shortly after.

The car was seen again entering the neighborhood at 8:35 p.m. and driving down the street twice. The Charger left the street at 10:44 p.m., just before police were dispatched to the home.

Officers said the Dodge Charger was linked to the Indian Creek Posse gang in San Antonio. Through the investigation, officers found evidence of the incident in text and social media messages, a video of the stolen rifle and images of the “large amounts of U.S. currency.” The man’s Airpods were later found in the vehicle.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Borrego told police they conspired together in order to receive “payouts” from the robbery. He said they returned to a home on the Northeast Side after the robbery to split the cash and stolen items, according to investigators.

The victim in the crime is not named in the affidavit, but Bexar County records show the home is owned by a local businessman and is valued at more than $1.3 million.

KSAT does not typically name victims of aggravated robbery.

