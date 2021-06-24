4th arrest made in aggravated robbery at Shavano Park home of prominent businessman

Bexar County Jail records show Ruben Joel Reyna, 24, was charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier this year at the million-dollar Shavano Park home of a prominent San Antonio businessman.

Bexar County Jail records show Ruben Joel Reyna, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime, both first-degree felonies. His bond was set at $150,000.

Three other suspects in the case, Marcos Rivera, 28, Andres Raul Borrego, 26, and De Shawn Eugene Powell, 28, were previously arrested, according to records. One other assailant remains at large.

(From left to right): Marcos Rivera, 28, Andres Raul Borrego, 26, and De Shawn Eugene Powell, 28, have been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime, jail records show. Images: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

Shavano Park police say they are accused of a robbery and assault that took place on Jan. 31 on Manchester Way in the gated community of Bentley Manor.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the robbery appeared to be a targeted attack, as the investigation found images of the victim’s backyard and a map search history of the address.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect’s vehicle, a blue Dodge Charger, enter the neighborhood at about 7:07 p.m., drive down the victim’s street twice and exit the community shortly after.

The car was seen again entering the neighborhood at 8:35 p.m. and driving down the street twice. The Charger left the street at 10:44 p.m., just before police were dispatched to the home.

The victim told police that he was sitting on the patio and had begun to walk inside when we saw the men approach him from his yard. They were all wearing dark clothing and had face coverings on, he said.

At least one of the men displayed a gun and pointed it at the victim, police said. He was told to lie down on the floor and was tied up with electrical cords.

“The defendants attached the electrical cords to a dining room table adjacent to where the victim was lying face-down to further restrict his movement,” the affidavit states.

At least one assailant remained near him as the others ransacked the home, ultimately stealing $30,000 in cash, a Black Rain Ordnance assault rifle, a Ruger LCR revolver pistol, a Patel Philippe watch and Apple Airpods, according to police.

The victim was at some point kicked and slapped, resulting in injuries to his head and body, police said.

One of the robbers left behind a loaded Glock handgun, which was found to be stolen in a previous incident.

Officers said the Dodge Charger was linked to the Indian Creek Posse gang in San Antonio. Through the investigation, officers found evidence of the incident in text and social media messages, a video of the stolen rifle and images of the “large amounts of U.S. currency.”

Borrego was arrested on April 29 and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery and failure to identify himself, records show. He is also facing an unrelated charge of endangering a child.

The complaint states Borrego named the four other robbers and told officers he met with Rivera at a park before the incident, and Rivera told him about the victim’s home.

“He (Rivera) stated there was a large quantity of money inside,” an arrest affidavit for Rivera states.

Borrego told police that they returned to a home on the Northeast Side after the robbery to split the cash and stolen items, according to investigators.

He kept $5,000 and later sold the stolen rifle for $800, he told police.

Rivera was arrested on May 6 and charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime, booking records show.

Powell was arrested on an unrelated charge hours after Borrego’s arrest, the affidavit states. He told officers he kept $8,700 “for his participation in the robbery,” police said.

Jail records show he was charged with aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity and felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim in the crime is not named in the affidavit, but Bexar County records show the home is owned by a local businessman and is valued at more than $1.3 million.

KSAT does not typically name victims of aggravated robbery.

