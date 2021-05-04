2 arrested, 3 wanted after Shavano Park home of prominent businessman targeted in robbery

The Shavano Police Department said Andres Raul Borrego (left) and De Shawn Eugene Powell (right) have recently been charged in connection with the Jan. 31 incident on Manchester Way in the gated community of Bentley Manor. Images: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two men following an aggravated robbery at the million-dollar home of a prominent San Antonio businessman in Shavano Park.

The Shavano Police Department said Andres Raul Borrego, 25, and De Shawn Eugene Powell, 28, have recently been charged in connection with the Jan. 31 incident on Manchester Way in the gated community of Bentley Manor.

Three other assailants remain at large, police said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the robbery appeared to be a targeted attack, as the investigation found images of the victim’s backyard and a map search history of the address.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect’s vehicle, a blue Dodge Charger, enter the neighborhood at about 7:07 p.m., drive down the victim’s street twice and exit the community shortly after.

The car was seen again entering the neighborhood at 8:35 p.m. and driving down the street twice. The Charger left the street at 10:44 p.m., just before police were dispatched to the home.

The victim told police that he was sitting on the patio and had begun to walk inside when we saw the men approach him from his yard. They were all wearing dark clothing and had face coverings on, he said.

At least one of the men displayed a gun and pointed it at the victim, police said. He was told to lie down on the floor and was tied up with electrical cords.

