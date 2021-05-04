Man, woman arrested after vehicle chase in Castle Hills, police say

Two people are in police custody following a vehicle chase in Castle Hills early Tuesday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in police custody following a vehicle chase in Castle Hills early Tuesday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. near Blanco Road and Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, a Castle Hills police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a BMW and the driver of the vehicle instead sped off.

Police said officers gave chase and the driver of the vehicle, a woman, eventually pulled over near some railroad tracks near Dresden Drive and jumped out of the car. A male passenger inside the vehicle got into the driver’s seat and sped off, reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph, police said.

Officers found the woman and took her into custody. She told police exactly where to find the vehicle and officers arrested the man near Marchmont Lane, authorities said.

The CHPD said the woman had a felony warrant and the male passenger had narcotics in his possession. Their names and ages were not released.