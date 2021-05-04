Police searching for clues after man was shot while watching TV

Police roped off a section of Alaskian Sunrise while they investigated the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out who shot a man while he was watching television in his own home.

They found the victim inside his home in the 4100 block of Alaskian Sunrise around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man, who is in his 60s, told them he heard a gunshot coming from his backyard, then realized he had been hit in his shoulder.

They said he was able to grab his own gun and fire back, in the hope of scaring away the shooter.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators searched the area, but did not find the shooter. However, they said they did locate a single shell casing in the backyard.