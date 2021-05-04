New discovery leads to suspect’s arrest after investigators find man was killed by bullet fired from inside his home

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Rudy Aragon, 20, was booked Monday and charged with manslaughter in the slaying of Ruben Roberto Salazar, 44. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man that occurred last fall after an investigation contrasted with initial reports.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Rudy Aragon, 20, was booked Monday and charged with manslaughter in the slaying of Ruben Roberto Salazar, 44.

Salazar was gunned down on Nov. 22 outside his South Side home in the 500 block of Antoinette Drive, not far from East Southcross and South New Braunfels Avenue. He was transported in critical condition to Brooke Army Medical Center but later died.

San Antonio police initially believed the man was injured in a shooting with several other assailants, but investigators later discovered the bullet that killed Salazar was fired from inside the home.

The incident began when three girls went to the home “attempting to fight” with Salazar’s daughter, police said. His wife intervened and the girls left, saying they would return to “shoot up” the home.

Moments later, two cars parked a block away as Salazar was sitting inside his vehicle with a rifle, according to police. He then exited his car and the other two vehicles approached the home, stopping about a half-block away from Salazar.

Several people in the two vehicles shot at Salazar’s home before fleeing, police said.

According to investigators, surveillance footage from the home showed that the shots fired from the assailants appeared to have missed Salazar.