1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting on South Side, police say

2 people were shot, one killed, in a shooting near SW Military Drive on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is critically wounded following a shooting on the city’s South Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to Interstate 35 and SW Military Drive, not far from Commercial Avenue and South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, two men were walking under the bridge near I-35 when a white Jeep sport utility vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That’s when, police said, the man who got out of the vehicle started fighting with the pair just before pulling out a gun and shooting them both.

SAPD said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to University Hospital by EMS in critical condition. A stray bullet also went into the window of a nearby Denny’s restaurant, police said.

At this time, the name and age of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin. Police did not give a description of the shooter.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.