SAPD search for suspects into burglaries of Fiesta vendor tents at Market Square

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say multiple vendor tents in Market Square were burglarized over the past couple of days.

“It’s never happened before,” said a Market Square vendor, who asked KSAT not to release her name for safety reasons.

She said she has been selling in the park for several years.

The vendor said she has never seen vendor tents burglarized like many have been in the past few days.

SAPD released photos of the suspects, who they say burglarized and in some cases damaged vendor tents during Fiesta between June 19 and June 21.

SAPD are searching for suspects wanted in Market Square robbery (San Antonio Police Department)

One vendor reported to police that their booth was hit twice in two days. Items stolen included wallets, purses, hunting knives and utensils.

There are multiple cameras in different locations across the market square, but one vendor says it’s not enough.

”We’re not safe,” she said. “We are not safe so that means probably security is not available after everything is closed.”

If you recognize these suspects or have information related to these crimes, you’re asked to call Central Property Crimes at 210-207-7990.

Vendors hope the burglaries stop and hope that the suspects are turned in by the community or caught by police.

”This is our business and that’s what we live from and it’s not fair that they come and do that,” one vendor said.

