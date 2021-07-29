Clear icon
Chopping motions led to woman’s death on far West Side, Bexar County ME’s Office says

Tags: carla lynn boyd, west side, body found
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a series of chopping motions led to the death of 57-year-old Carla Lynn Boyd.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed a series of chopping motions led to the death of 57-year-old Carla Lynn Boyd. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The cause of death of a partially covered body of a woman discovered on the far West Side has been revealed by the medical examiner’s office.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a series of chopping motions led to the death of 57-year-old Carla Lynn Boyd.

The details came to light about two weeks after the woman was found in her home on White Mulberry on July 14.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office had said when the body was discovered that it wanted to speak to Andrew Boyd Tetens. He was listed as missing in the case.

There is no word on Tetens’ whereabouts.

BCSO is searching for Andrew Boyd Tetens who was reported missing on July 15, 2021. (KSAT)

