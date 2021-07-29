Check your spice rack! These seasonings could make you sick

SAN ANTONIO – If you buy McCormick seasonings, check your spice cabinet.

McCormick is recalling three of its seasonings because they could be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported.

Recalled are the Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. The codes and bottle sizes are listed below.

The products were shipped to grocers in June and July. The company urges consumers to toss them out and contact them for a refund.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottleUPC NUMBER: 052100049731 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottleUPC NUMBER: 052100038254 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottleUPC NUMBER: 52100325743 MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574 AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottleUPC NUMBER: 066200021047MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

Whole Foods is recalling some cheddar cheeses because of a risk of listeria contamination.

The cheeses are Cahill Porter and Whiskey Cheddar. The “packed on” dates are May 17 through July 26.

Consumers can show proof of purchase for a refund. No illnesses have been reported. For more information, follow this link.

Generac is recalling more than 320,000 portable generators after reports of finger amputations.

The affected generators are the Generac and DR 6500-watt and 8000-watt models. These are gasoline-powered and are used to generate electricity in a power outage.

The problem is that an unlocked handle can pinch fingers against the frame when it’s moved, amputating or crushing fingers. For more information, follow this link.

Have a virtual reality buff? Facebook Technologies is recalling some 4 million facial foam interfaces after thousands of reports of face and skin irritation.

The interfaces fit the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Complaints include rashes, swelling, burns, itching and hives.

The products have been sold since October. Consumers can contact the company for a free fix.

And, Birkenstock USA is recalling more than 15,000 pairs of children’s sandals. They are the Mogami model.

The problem is a rivet can come off and pose a choking risk for a child. Parents can return them to the store for a refund.

