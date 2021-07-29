Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger Dive Coaster will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in the summer of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The world’s steepest dive rollercoaster is in the works for Six Flags Fiesta Texas, just in time for its 30th anniversary.

The amusement park on Wednesday announced that the new thriller, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, will open in the summer of 2022.

And with a 95-foot beyond vertical drop, the menacing title fits the ride.

It will have three 21-passenger carts that will lift riders 150 feet in the air before holding them face-first at a cliffhanger and sending them into the first drop.

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger Dive Coaster will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in the summer of 2022. (Courtesy, Six Flags)

The top speed is 60 miles per hour and the track spans 2,501 feet in length, according to the park. It will be located in the Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” Park President Jeffrey Siebert said in a news release. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite.”

Ad

Fiesta Texas opened in 1992, built on the site of a former limestone quarry.

‘World’s Steepest Dive Coaster’ opening at Fiesta Texas in 2022

Read also: