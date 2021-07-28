Things to do in August - Music festivals, parade of lanterns and free events

Top Left: Lanterns along San Antonio River Walk. Top Right: Roddy Tree Ranch. Bottom from left to right: Owen Wilson, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, The Backyard Amphitheater.

I’m sorry but how is it already almost August? That means it’s practically September which is almost Halloween and everyone knows once you hit Halloween it’s like you blink and it’s New Year’s Eve.

Thankfully, I’m here as your personal event planner.

I hope you’re liking the KSAT Things To Do newsletter and I’m trying to keep adding ideas (check out that free section!) Whether you’re here for my awesome (lame) jokes or despite them - I’m glad you’re with me.

Now that we’re heading into August and approaching the midpoint of summer (Aug. 7) it’s time to start making some plans.

From Reggae on the Guadalupe to Lance Bass in New Braunfels - there’s a little something for everyone.

I’ve got a 🍷-themed edition of the newsletter coming at you mid-month so be on the lookout for that too!

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in August:

River Rodeo Music Festival - Lone Star Beer and Sendero Provisions Company are hosting a one-day festival from noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 in New Braunfels. Houndmouth, an alternative blues band, and indie/folk-rock band Fruit Bats will co-headline the inaugural festival. Tickets start at $85 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Reggae on the Guadalupe - This unique music festival in the heart of the Hill Country will take place Aug. 20-22 at Roddy Tree Ranch. Grammy-nominated reggae pioneers, The Wailers, will be headlining the festival and there will be fire dancers, belly dancers, drum circles and food vendors in case you get hungry. Get more information and purchase tickets here.

Celebrity Fan Fest - Celebrity Fan Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas is still going on through Aug. 8. The interactive pop culture fan festival will feature celebrity appearances, photo ops, panel discussions, musical performances and more. This year Texas-native and prominent actor Owen Wilson will attend. He’s scheduled to be at Celebrity Fan Fest on July 31 and Aug. 1.

Cypress Hill - Get ready to get insane in the brain with Cypress Hill on Aug. 8 in New Braunfels. The group will be performing at Whitewater Amphitheater and tickets are available here.

Dino Boogie Nights - The San Antonio Zoo is getting wild with more Dino Boogie Nights in August. This ongoing series of events will end in August with Zoochella Take 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 80s night on Aug. 7 when the zoo will stay open an extra three hours. Want more information or to purchase tickets? Click here.

Ziplining - I know this isn’t technically an event but it’s still pretty cool and you might not have known about all these cool ziplining spots. There are zipline tours offered all over Texas, including at least seven in the San Antonio area up through Austin. Check out the full list here.

Pancho Barraza - Mexican singer and songwriter Pancho Barraza will be performing at the Aztec Theatre on Aug. 13. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $49.50 to $99.50. Get more information or purchase tickets here.

Summer Lovin’ Fest - Food, wine and retail vendors will all come together for one night benefiting the Fredericksburg Needs Council at The Backyard Amphitheater. There will be live performances from local musicians and a free outdoor screening of the movie “Grease.” General admission tickets will be $20. Get more information here.

Live in the Garden - An exclusive concert series at the San Antonio Botanical Garden will feature a performance by Azul Barrientos, accompanied by fellow musicians on Aug. 3. There will also be a September and October performance by Barrientos. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and there will be a variety of food and beverages available for purchase. The Frida Kahlo Oasis exhibition is also still on display. Get your tickets here.

Doug Benson - Comedian Doug Benson will be at LOL Comedy Club on Aug. 8. He has several popular podcasts and is also a successful filmmaker with titles like “Super High Me” and “The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled.” Tickets are on sale here.

Pop 2000 Tour - Lance Bass is hosting a throwback tour that is making a stop at Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels on Aug. 14. Pop artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO will be on the tour to help bring back those early 2000s TRL memories. Get information on tickets here.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel - You can still experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel in San Antonio as the trendy art exhibit will be in town through September. Ticketholders can walk through the exhibit in about 60 to 90 minutes, and ticket prices vary for different dates, times and ages. Get more information here.

San Antonio Football Club - There are two home games in August for the San Antonio FC. Get ready to #Defend210 and support your local soccer team. See the game lineup here.

For the kids:

Splash Pads - Splash pads are a great way for kids to get introduced to recreational water play and most of the San Antonio splash pads are free. Here’s a list of 11 splash pads in the San Antonio area.

Movies Under the Stars - A movies-in-the-park series at the Tower of Americas will feature “Avengers: Endgame″ on Aug. 14. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Get more details here.

Kangaroo Cam - Check out this 24-hour Livestream of the tree kangaroo habitat at the San Antonio Zoo! The zoos’ Matschie’s tree kangaroos are Libby and Omeo - who is darker in coloring than Libby.

A pair of Matschie’s tree kangaroos, Omeo and Libby, are actively participating in the Species Survival Plan at the San Antonio Zoo. (KSAT)

Free:

Ford Parade of Lanterns - The River Walk is going to light up Aug. 27-29 for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. There will be 10 boats topped with giant illuminated lanterns floating along the downtown section of the River Walk from 8-10 p.m., weather permitting. Get more information here.

Back-to-School Giveaway - Vertical Worship Ministries is hoping to help hundreds of students across San Antonio with school supplies. The event is open to all families with children in grades Pre-K through 12th, regardless of income or school district. Families must register before the event by clicking here. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be on-site, in addition to food, music and door prizes.

Corazón Cinema - Every Thursday in August there will be a movie shown at San Antonio’s Main Plaza, located at 115 N. Main Avenue. Aug. 5 will be “Wall-E,” Aug. 12 will be “Clueless,” Aug. 19 will be “Wreck-It Ralph” and Aug. 26 will be “Grease.” The cinema is open to the public.

DoSeum Family Night - A limited-space event will take place from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the San Antonio DoSeum. A link for ticket reservations will be posted at 8 a.m. the morning of Free Family Night. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and is required for everyone who wishes to attend - including members. Click here for more information.

DoSeum

Opera in the Park - This is a free outdoor concert experience tailored for the younger generation that will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Landa Library. Guests are invited to bring blankets and pack a picnic brunch to enjoy in the park. Get more information here.

Wonderland UFO Festival - It’s back! The Wonderland UFO Festival features family-friendly events along with vendors selling UFO-related merchandise. There will also be professional researchers and speakers on the UFO phenomenon. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Wonderland of the Americas. Get full details here.

Diversity:

The evening of Aug. 9 will begin Islamic New Year which concludes the following evening on Aug. 10. Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year, marks the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, according to NationalToday.com.

Days begin at sunset in the Islamic calendar and the event is on a different day every year because the Islamic calendar is approximately 11-12 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar that you are likely familiar with. The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, as opposed to a solar calendar, and the sighting of the crescent moon begins the new year.

Ing.org notes that events like Ramadan and the two festivals, Eid ul-Fitr (Festival of Breaking the Fast) and Eid ul-Adha (Festival of the Sacrifice) also move eleven days earlier each year based on the Islamic calendar.

Different Islamic denominations and cultures do different things to mark Muharram, according to TimeAndDate.com. Some Muslim communities fast during different times of Murharram, which is believed to be the most sacred month of the year.

If you have a friend who is Muslim and follows the Islamic calendar, cultural expert Ali al Saloom says “Kul aam wa anatom bekhayr,” which translates to “I wish you well on this occasion every year” is a good way to honor the holiday and greet your friend.

Trending:

So what’s been trending on KSAT recently? Check it out below!

Do you know of some awesome upcoming events that people might want to know about? Send your ideas my way at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist