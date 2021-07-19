Partly Cloudy icon
Daycation: 7 places you can go ziplining near San Antonio

Zipline tours offered all over Texas

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Stock photo of person ziplining in Petoskey, Michigan. (Courtesy photo.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s well-known that San Antonio and the surrounding area is great for tubing and other water activities but did you know it’s also a great area for zipline adventures?

There are zipline tours offered all over Texas, including at least seven in the San Antonio area up through Austin.

Adventurers who are looking to zipline across lakes and beautiful hill country backdrops can book tours at the following locations:

If you’re wanting a little adventure but taking the kids with you, consider the Twisted Trails Tykes at Natural Bridge Caverns. It’s designed for explorers who are 4-feet and under.

Did you know ziplines have been around for hundreds of years? According to ClimbWorks.com, ziplines were used as a mode of transportation in the Himalayas and Alps centuries ago.

It’s a sport that’s really taken off. ClimbWorks noted that there were only 10 commercial zipline courses in the U.S. two decades ago - and now there are more than 400.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

