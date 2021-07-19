Daycation: 7 places you can go ziplining near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s well-known that San Antonio and the surrounding area is great for tubing and other water activities but did you know it’s also a great area for zipline adventures?

There are zipline tours offered all over Texas, including at least seven in the San Antonio area up through Austin.

Adventurers who are looking to zipline across lakes and beautiful hill country backdrops can book tours at the following locations:

If you’re wanting a little adventure but taking the kids with you, consider the Twisted Trails Tykes at Natural Bridge Caverns. It’s designed for explorers who are 4-feet and under.

Did you know ziplines have been around for hundreds of years? According to ClimbWorks.com, ziplines were used as a mode of transportation in the Himalayas and Alps centuries ago.

Ad

It’s a sport that’s really taken off. ClimbWorks noted that there were only 10 commercial zipline courses in the U.S. two decades ago - and now there are more than 400.

Related: