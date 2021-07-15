Swimming holes, lakes, rivers and waterfalls - 35 swim spots near San Antonio

Top Left: Jacob's Well, Top Right: Gorman Falls, Bottom Left: Comal River courtesy Associated Press (photo by Eric Gay), Bottom Right: Frio River courtesy VisitUvaldeCounty.com.

Lakes

Looking for some Texas lakes to go swimming but aren’t a fan of murky water? There are tons of places to swim around the Lone Star State but some are clearer than others.

The top five reservoirs with the clearest water in Texas, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, are:

👀 Read: Family shocked to find float covered in invasive Zebra mussels at Lake LBJ - There are 27 lakes in Texas that are classified as being infested with an invasive species known as zebra mussels. If part of your swimming plans also include boating PLEASE be extremely diligent about cleaning, draining and drying your boat and other gear every time you visit any lake or river. Because if you don’t... I will look for you, I will find you and I will report you to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Swimming Holes

Swimming holes are scattered throughout the Texas Hill Country and summertime is the perfect time to check them out. Before you head out the door, however, keep in mind that Texas is a naturally diverse state and preserving the beauty of the land is important. Don’t Mess With Texas!

Here’s a list of 10 swimming holes within driving distance of San Antonio that are open for swimming:

Pools

There are 8 outdoor pools that are currently open in San Antonio, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. I made a map for you in addition to the list because I’m handy like that.

Here’s the list of pools that are currently open:

Elmendorf Lake Park, 235 Shore Drive

Heritage Pool, 1423 S. Ellison Drive

Kennedy Park, 3299 SW 28th Street

Lady Bird Johnson Park, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Lincoln Park, 2803 E. Commerce Street

San Pedro Springs Park, 2200 N. Flores Street

Southside Lions Park, 3100 Hiawatha Street

Woodlawn Lake Park, 221 Alexander Avenue

Pool hours vary by location so make sure to check the city’s website before you head out.

If you’re looking for a more private experience - did you know you can rent private pools by the hour? Swimply is an Airbnb-style site that gives people options for swimming but also allows pool owners to make a little money by renting out their pool area.

Splash Pads

Splash pads, sometimes referred to as spray grounds, are recreation areas with non-slip surfaces that have a number of fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water. Splash pads are a great way for kids to get introduced to recreational water play and most of the San Antonio splash pads are free.

Here’s a list of 11 splash pads in the area that are free to check out:

Rivers

Tubers float the Comal Rive. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rivers are great for swimming and tubing - a Texas pastime. Tubing rivers within driving distance of San Antonio include:

Waterfall Road Trip

There’s no need to stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to - you can take a road trip around Texas and find some waterfalls. This list, while including naturally occurring waterfalls and manmade ones, definitely does not cover all of the waterfalls in Texas but it’s a good start if you’re looking for an adventure.

*Click here if you’re having trouble viewing the embedded map*

Please note, some of the waterfalls on the map are on private property so you won’t be able to view them unless you’ve been given permission by the landowner.

Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist