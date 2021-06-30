Exclusive for KSAT Insiders: Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Celebrity Fan Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO – As a way to say thank you to our favorite viewers, KSAT 12 has partnered with Celebrity Fan Fest for a contest to give out 80 tickets and 20 celebrity photo op passes to KSAT Insiders. It’s free to enter, details below.

Celebrity Fan Fest, an interactive pop culture fan festival that includes celebrity appearances, photo ops, panel discussions and musical performances, takes place July 30-Aug. 8. Some of the guests this year include Owen Wilson, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Ray Fisher, Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Robin Lord Taylor, David Mazouz and Freddie Prinze Jr.

KSAT Insider is a free membership program that provides exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content, contests, events and KSAT Deals.

How to enter

If you already have a KSAT Insider account, confirm you are logged in and then visit your profile page, where you will find a link to the contest. Click on the Celebrity Fan Fest image to enter.

If you aren’t yet a KSAT Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:

Create a free KSAT Insider account here Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox. Go to your account profile page , click the Celebrity Fan Fest image and follow the prompts.

Only one entry per person is allowed.

The KSAT Insider Celebrity Fan Fest Sweepstakes runs from July 1 to July 22. We’ll draw winners on July 23.

Prizes include:

20 total winners will be randomly selected

Each of the 20 winners will be awarded a family 4-pack of tickets and one celebrity photo op pass

Each Celebrity Fan Fest ticket provides access to fan fest attractions, plus Six Flags Fiesta Texas

RULES: View the full contest rules here