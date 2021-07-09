10 Texas glamping spots you can rent for less than $150

Interest in glamping, a step up from traditional camping, is on the rise, and just because it’s more glamorous (hence the name) doesn’t mean it has to be expensive.
GlampingHub, a website that offers unique glamping accommodations across the globe, had a record-breaking year in 2020 with a 109% increase in booking requests compared to previous years, according to a spokesperson.
KSAT has previously reported on the most popular Texas glamping spots but affordability is also a major factor for Texas travelers.
Here are 10 glamping locations in Texas that are less than $150 a night and still have availability for this summer:
- Quirky Bell Tent Rental near Austin Ideal for Texas Hill Country Glamping - from $112 per night.
- Secluded Johnson City Cabin Rental for Glamping near Austin - from $143 per night.
- Magical Gypsy Wagon near Dripping Springs for Glamping - from $106 per night.
- Enchanting Texas Tiny House on the Brazos River near Weatherford - from $94 per night.
- Vintage Airstream Ideal for a Romantic Getaway Outside of Waco - from $124 per night.
- Rustic Cabin Rental Perfect for Families in Texas Hill County - from $135 per night.
- Rustic Tiny House Rental for Weekend Getaways from Dallas - from $111 per night.
- Secluded Safari Tent for a Luxury Camping Getaway in Red Rock - from $94 per night.
- Modern Tiny House Rental for a Unique Hill Country Getaway - from $111 per night.
- Charming Athens Accommodation Perfect for Romantic Getaways - from $113 per night.
Please note, the glamping locations were provided by officials with GlampingHub who confirmed that there were still available dates as of this publication.