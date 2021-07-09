10 Texas glamping spots you can rent for less than $150

Interest in glamping, a step up from traditional camping, is on the rise, and just because it’s more glamorous (hence the name) doesn’t mean it has to be expensive.

GlampingHub, a website that offers unique glamping accommodations across the globe, had a record-breaking year in 2020 with a 109% increase in booking requests compared to previous years, according to a spokesperson.

KSAT has previously reported on the most popular Texas glamping spots but affordability is also a major factor for Texas travelers.

Here are 10 glamping locations in Texas that are less than $150 a night and still have availability for this summer:

Enchanting Texas Tiny House on the Brazos River near Weatherford (GlampingHub)

Rustic Tiny House Rental for Weekend Getaways from Dallas (GlampingHub)

Charming Athens Accommodation Perfect for Romantic Getaways in Texas (GlampingHub)

Please note, the glamping locations were provided by officials with GlampingHub who confirmed that there were still available dates as of this publication.

