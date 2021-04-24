Visit Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel this summer without leaving San Antonio

ITALY - JANUARY 21: Part of the artwork of Michelangelo that adorns the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, Italy. (Photo by Fotopress/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Have you dreamt of visiting Michelangelo’s historic painting at the Sistine Chapel but thought you might never get the chance?

If so, your dreams have been answered because a traveling version of the chapel is now in San Antonio. (The real Sistine Chapel is located in Vatican City, an enclave city in Rome, Italy.)

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will be in San Antonio until early September, according to the website.

Ticketholders can walk through the exhibit in about 60 to 90 minutes, and ticket prices vary for different dates, times and ages. All ages are welcome to attend and VIP access is also available which includes a poster and skip-the-line privileges.

The exhibit’s website says it is COVID-19 safe and family-friendly, as the chapel is “true to size, hands-free, and perfect for our socially distant yet innovative world.”

The exhibit is located at Lambermont Estate at 950 E Grayson Street and is open Thursdays through Sundays.

To learn more about this exhibit, or how you can visit, click here.

