Extreme creatures are coming to San Antonio’s Witte Museum

SAN ANTONIO – The planet is full of amazing animals and a new exhibit at the Witte Museum is going to showcase some of the most extreme creatures and the lengths they go to in order to survive.

“Extreme Creatures: Life at the Limits” will debut Saturday and run through Sept. 6 at the museum located at 3801 Broadway.

Officials with the exhibit said visitors will be offered a “fascinating glimpse of the breathtaking diversity of the natural world and the power of natural selection.”

Life-size and larger-than-life models of animals will be featured throughout the exhibit in addition to videos and interactive stations that highlight the way some of Earth’s creatures thrive in harsh environments.

The southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) can dive down nearly a mile and stay underwater for up to two hours while hunting, thanks to its high volume of blood and high levels of hemoglobin. (©American Museum of Natural History)

One of the featured creatures is called a tardigrade and will be shown as a 10-foot model despite actually being a microscopic animal. It can “survive dehydration, extreme temperatures, and even the radiation and vacuum of space,” according to museum officials.

Did you know that the southern elephant seal can dive nearly one mile underwater and stay below the surface for up to two hours? Or that the Hercules beetle can carry up to 80 times its own weight? These are some of the things you can learn while walking through the “Extreme Creatures” exhibit.

Admission to the exhibit is $5 in addition to Witte Museum admission. The cost will be $4 for members. Tickets are available at WitteMuseum.org or at the Sally and Ganahl Walker Admissions Desk at the museum.

