Witte Museum installs virus-killing air filters ahead of spring break

SAN ANTONIO – The Witte Museum has installed a new air purification system to make visiting the space safer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Museum officials on Tuesday said the new system can reduce 99.4% of COVID-19 air particles within 30 minutes of use.

It was installed by Shafer Services Plus in the Twohig House and the H-E-B Body Adventure building, as the New Witte “already has excellent filtration systems,” the museum said in a news release.

“The air purification systems use ionization and UV light to reduce virus particles, making The Witte Museum one of the city’s most advanced attractions and cultural institutions as far as pandemic health precautions,” the release states. “These systems also assist with the reduction of allergens and bacteriophage.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend air purification systems, along with masks and hand sanitizing, to help reduce the spread of the virus.

