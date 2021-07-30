Having a hard time finding Topo Chico? There’s a shortage across the US

A supply and demand issue combined with a shortage of raw materials is making it hard to find one of Texas’ most beloved drinks - Topo Chico.

A representative with Topo Chico told KXAN that the company is “working hard and implementing contingency plans to keep the products people love on shelves during this temporary shortage.”

While the spokesperson did not specify which raw material they’re having a hard time getting their hands on to make Topo Chico, many industries have been dealing with shortages of materials, including glass, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2017, FoodBev.com said 70% of U.S. sales of Topo Chico are from Texas.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that Topo Chico stock is “temporarily tight across the country.”

Topo Chico has been exclusively sourced from Cerro del Topo Chico in northern Mexico since 1895, according to the company’s website.

KSAT has reached out to Topo Chico directly for more information.

