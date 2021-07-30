Missing Fort Bliss sergeant found safe, Army officials say

FORT BLISS, Texas – Update:

Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus has been found safe and alive, according to Army officials.

“The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss would like to thank our community and interagency partners for their tremendous efforts and support in finding Sgt. Soto de Jesus,” Fort Bliss officials said in a release Friday afternoon.

No other details will be released.

Original:

A search is underway for a missing Fort Bliss sergeant who may have gone to New Mexico earlier this week, according to Army officials.

Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus, 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, has been missing for 48 hours and counting, Fort Bliss officials announced Friday afternoon.

The sergeant was last seen at 10:14 a.m. Monday, July 26, at his Battalion area. He failed to report for duty at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.

Soto de Jesus is 28-years-old and is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to Fort Bliss officials.

He has dark hair, brown eyes and he drives a grey 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a Texas plate that reads, “KXG7848.”

Authorities said his vehicle was seen traveling north of Las Cruces, New Mexico, on I-25 on Monday afternoon. However, officials are still working to identify the driver.

The sergeant’s family was notified of his disappearance, and officials searched his residence and recreational areas before issuing an advisory.

Fort Bliss officials are also working to reach Soto de Jesus by phone every hour. So far, these attempts have not been successful.

“The Iron Duke Battalion and Ready First Combat Team is actively searching for our teammate. We are in communication with Sgt. Soto’s family and are working with military and local law enforcement to quickly find him and bring him home safely,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Garner, commander, 2nd Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, in a release.

Anyone with more information on the sergeant’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Military Police Desk at 915-744-1237 or the CID Office at 915-300-7866.

