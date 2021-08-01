Austin police officer dies from injuries following crash with 18-wheeler, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas – An Austin police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a crash with an 18-wheeler in East Austin last week, according to the Austin Police Department.

Senior Austin Police Officer Lewis “Andy” Traylor succumbed to his injuries Saturday night, officials announced on Sunday.

“Despite the tremendous efforts of (Austin police, fire, EMS and Dell Seton staff, Andy was unable to overcome his grievous injuries. He provided life to many others in need with the donation of his organs,” said APD Chief Joseph Chacon, on social media. “Even in paying the ultimate sacrifice, Aundy was committed to helping others in their time of need and his heroism will live on.”

The crash happened Wednesday, July 28, in the 7800 block of FM 969 near Decker Lane when Officer Traylor was on duty, according to the Austin-American Statesman. Further details on the crash are limited at this time.

Officer Traylor is a nine-year veteran of the police department and he leaves behind a wife and five children, according to APD.

“Andy was an incredible officer, husband, father and friend and he will be missed by all of us,” interim Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon told the Austin-American Statesman in a statement.

The Austin Fire Department took to social media Sunday, wishing condolences to the officer’s loved ones.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time... Rest in peace, Andy. We’ll see you on the top floor,” the department said in a statement.

A procession for the fallen officer was held Sunday morning at 9 a.m. from Dell Seton Medical Center to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements are still pending. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

