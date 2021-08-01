Man dies after being pulled from large fire on West Side, officials say

One man is dead after San Antonio firefighters said they pulled him out of a burning building in the middle of the night.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after San Antonio firefighters pulled him from a burning building on the West Side in the middle of the night, according to officials.

The fire happened around 2:39 a.m., Sunday, in the 600 block of Ruiz Street at a building that used to be Sergio’s Molino, a Mexican restaurant.

Firefighters tried to get into the building after being notified that there may be someone inside. However, the flames and the heat were too intense for entry, officials said.

SAFD fought the fire from outside until it was safe enough for crews to go inside. Once they were able to enter, firefighters said they found a 65-year-old man unresponsive.

The man was carried outside by fire crews, who attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the building was a complete loss. The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

Ad

More on KSAT: