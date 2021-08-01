Man killed, another man hospitalized following rollover crash on East Side, police say

One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after a rollover crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after a rollover crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7 p.m., Saturday on Bookertee Road and F Street.

Police said the two men were traveling in a pickup truck when it rolled over and came to a stop on the side of the road. The impact of the crash killed the driver, a 52-year-old man.

The front-seat passenger, another man, was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of severe injuries, according to authorities.

It’s unclear what led to the crash at this time, and no other vehicles were involved.

As of around 8 p.m., the scene was still being processed.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: