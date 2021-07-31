Man shot by Comal County deputy after trying to run them over with his vehicle, police say

A man was shot by a Comal County deputy after trying to run them over with his vehicle and leading them on a high-speed chase, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot by a Comal County deputy after trying to run them over with his vehicle following a high-speed chase across county lines, according to police.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, in New Braunfels on West Laurel and Howard Street when the deputy pulled over the man for a traffic violation.

The man, 32, sped away from the deputy, nearly striking them with his vehicle, and a high-speed chase ensued, beginning in New Braunfels and ending inside of the bus yard at VIA headquarters in San Antonio, according to SAPD.

The man came into the parking lot of the VIA terminal, reached a dead-end, and started to ram his vehicle toward the Comal deputies’ marked vehicles, officials said.

Police said the man then tried to run over deputies with his vehicle, prompting the deputies and a Comal County Constable to fire gunshots toward him.

The man eventually stopped his vehicle on the north end of the VIA parking lot and deputies were able to take him into custody. He was shot in his left and right arms, police said.

Police said the man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. No officers or deputies were injured in the incident.

The man will be booked by proxy for two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of evading arrest in a vehicle.

