Authorities ID 15-year-old fatally shot at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was gunned down while visiting people at a Northeast Side apartment complex on Thursday has been identified.

Jordan Jovan Lehmon, 15, was shot in the chest around 6 p.m. at the Regatta Apartments, located in the 12700 block of Scarsdale Drive, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In a media briefing at the scene, SAPD Officer Chris Ramos said officers found the boy inside an apartment and he had died from his injuries.

Three other people who were inside the apartment with Lehmon at the time of the shooting were taken to Public Safety Headquarters to give statements, police said.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made, according to SAPD.

More on KSAT: