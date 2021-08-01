Partly Cloudy icon
Driver rescued from vehicle with ‘Jaws of Life’ after North Side crash, SAPD says

The driver is hospitalized but is in stable condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A man was extracted from his pickup truck following an overnight crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO – A man was extracted from his pickup truck following an overnight crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:13 p.m., Sunday, on NW Military and Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said a white pickup truck was heading eastbound on NW Military at a high rate of speed when it drove through the construction area at Wurzbach and slammed into a pole.

Two people were inside of the truck at the time of the crash, according to police. The driver was rescued by the Jaws of Life, before being taken to University Hospital in stable condition, SAPD said.

The passenger sustained minor injuries and she was not taken to an area hospital.

No charges were filed and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police.

