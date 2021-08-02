Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on South Side, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a truck on SE Military late Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and South Flores Street, not far from Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the man was walking into the street when he was struck by the pickup truck.

Police said the driver of the truck did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No charges are expected to be filed, police said.