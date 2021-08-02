SAPD: Man struck while crossing West Side street dies from injuries

San Antonio police investigate a fatal accident on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in the 300 block of Castroville Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has died after he was struck by two vehicles on a West Side street, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was hit around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Castroville Road, near SW 26th Street.

He was crossing Castroville Road in an area that wasn’t a crosswalk and failed to yield to traffic, according to SAPD.

A Fiat 500 driving westbound on Castroville Road first struck the man. The driver pulled over to call 911, police said, when a black Mazda 6 then struck him on the road.

He was pinned underneath the Mazda 6, according to SAPD, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified by authorities and his next of kin has not been notified.

