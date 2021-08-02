Mostly Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Woman struck by pickup truck while crossing intersection north of downtown San Antonio

Woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Traffic
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck while crossing a street just north of downtown on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck while crossing a street just north of downtown on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck while crossing a street just north of downtown on Monday morning.

San Antonio police said that around 6 a.m., the woman stepped out into the street at the intersection of West Elmira Street and San Pedro Avenue.

She was hit by a pickup truck and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the truck stopped after striking the woman.

Police said it appeared to be an accident. Charges, if any, are unknown at this time.

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck while crossing a street just north of downtown on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (KSAT)

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter