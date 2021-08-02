Woman struck by pickup truck while crossing intersection north of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck while crossing a street just north of downtown on Monday morning.
San Antonio police said that around 6 a.m., the woman stepped out into the street at the intersection of West Elmira Street and San Pedro Avenue.
She was hit by a pickup truck and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the truck stopped after striking the woman.
Police said it appeared to be an accident. Charges, if any, are unknown at this time.
