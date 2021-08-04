Partly Cloudy icon
Authorities ID man fatally struck while crossing West Side street

Juan Gallardo, 50, was fatally struck on Castroville Road near SW 26th Street

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police investigate a fatal accident on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in the 300 block of Castroville Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died after he was struck by two vehicles on a West Side street.

Juan Gallardo, 50, was hit around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Castroville Road, near SW 26th Street.

San Antonio police said Gallardo was crossing Castroville Road in an unknown direction and in an area that was not a crosswalk.

A Fiat 500 driving westbound on Castroville Road first struck the man and the driver pulled over to call 911. That’s when a black Mazda 6 struck him on the road.

He was pinned underneath the Mazda 6, according to SAPD. Gallardo was pronounced dead at the scene.

