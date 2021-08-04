‘She was just really loved’: Daughter of San Antonio teacher killed wants mother remembered for life she lived

Daughter of San Antonio teacher killed wants her mother remembered for the life she lived

SAN ANTONIO – The daughter of a Northside ISD teacher killed in July wants her mother to be remembered for the life she lived.

She said Carla Lynn Boyd, 57, was the rock of their family.

“(My mother) was a strong woman,” said Boyd’s daughter, who wants to be referred to as Amanda. “Everything I have seen her go through, she did it with such grace and beauty. She just got the job done.”

Amanda said Boyd was a great mom and an outstanding teacher.

Boyd taught for 30 years at NISD. Her latest teaching job was working as a math teacher at Connally Middle School.

“I know her kids loved her,” Amanda said. “Her friends at school loved her. She was just really loved.”

Amanda said there are many things she will miss the most about her mother, including their annual beach trips and other family traditions they did together.

“I am going to miss our conversations,” Amanda said through tears. “I am going to miss our phone calls. Just being with her in general. I am going to miss seeing her as a grandma and my children being able to experience that.”

Amanda said her mother was a teacher at school and at home.

“She taught me everything I know,” Amanda said. “She taught me how to be organized. She taught me how to be responsible. She did her best to set me up for success, and I want to do the same with my kids.”

On July 14, Boyd’s body was found in her home on White Mulberry after Bexar County Deputies did a welfare check.

Amanda said despite this tragedy, she doesn’t want the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death to overshadow how beautiful of a soul she had.

“She was just a wonderful woman inside and out,” Amanda said. “She would want me to continue being nurturing and resourceful and encouraging and a teacher. I would think she would want that. She was just a great person -- a mother, a teacher, a daughter, a sister and so on.”

Amanda had these words of wisdom to say to other families out there.

“Just call your mom every day and tell her that you love her,” she said. “Also, mental health is really important, and don’t let it go unaddressed, especially going through a loss.”