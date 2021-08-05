Partly Cloudy icon
83º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Hundreds of unexplained cancelled American Airlines and Spirit flights leave passengers irate nationwide

Airports were packed for hours with stranded passengers

Raven Jordan, KSAT digital/social intern

Tags: Spirit Airlines, American Airlines, flights, delays, passengers, social media
Cancelled Flights
Cancelled Flights (KSAT 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines and American Airlines are now in day three of nationwide flight cancellations, which started Monday.

Some passengers waiting on their flights at airports experienced hours of waiting following canceled and delayed flights as a result of bad weather, staffing shortages and operational issues.

According to Flight Aware, more than half, 61%, of Spirit flights have been canceled as of today and 12% of American Airline flights have been canceled. Twenty-percent of Spirit flights have been delayed, and 29% of American Airline flights have been delayed.

American Airlines issued KSAT12 a statement addressing the delays and cancellations.

Spirit Airlines issued KSAT12 both an apology and statement addressing their situation on Wednesday. They report decreasing lines and that cancellations will drop starting tomorrow.

Angry passengers voiced their complaints to the companies directly and on Twitter. Passengers who tried contacting the airline services experienced hold-times stretching hours from American Airlines customer service. Others included pictures of packed airports and long lines, screenshots of tickets, cancelled flights and responses they received from the companies.

RELATED

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Raven Jordan is a digital and social intern at KSAT 12. She majored in digital and print journalism at UNT's Mayborn School of Journalism.

email