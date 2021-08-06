Mostly Cloudy icon
Man accused of killing jogger in May hit-and-run indicted, Bexar County DA’s Office says

Joel Angel Zaragoza is charged in connection with the death of Lisa Rosenstein

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joel Zaragoza has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, according to San Antonio police. Image: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say hit and killed a woman who was jogging in Shavano Park has been indicted, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Joel Angel Zaragoza is charged with failing to stop and render aid, causing death, in connection with the death of Lisa Rosenstein, a 53-year-old avid runner with 27 marathons to her name, on May 2.

Police said Rosenstein was jogging west on the access road of North Loop 1604 West, between Lockhill Selma Road and NW Military Highway, when she was struck by a car that drifted onto the shoulder lane.

Zaragoza did not stop to render aid after Rosenstein was thrown into a grass shoulder south of the road, officials said.

Police said Rosenstein was pronounced dead at the scene with no ID. Her husband pinged her cellphone and went to the site of the crash.

Authorities say a tip from a concerned citizen after the crash is what led officers to arrest Zaragoza, who at the time said he hit a deer with his car.

Failure to stop and render aid causing death is a second-degree felony. If convicted, Zaragoza faces a punishment between two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

