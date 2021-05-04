Jogger killed in hit-and-run along Loop 1604 in Shavano Park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a four-door sedan who fatally struck a jogger along Loop 1604 Sunday morning and then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred around 7:17 a.m. on the North Loop 1604 West eastbound access road between Lockhill Selma Road and NW Military Highway.

The woman, identified by SAPD as 53-year-old Lisa Rosenstein, was jogging westbound on the southern shoulder of the road when she was struck by the car heading eastbound. Police said the car had drifted onto the shoulder lane.

The driver of the sedan did not stop to render aid while Rosenstein was thrown into a grass shoulder south of the road, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she did not have an ID on her but her husband pinged her cell phone and went to the site of the crash.

The driver of the sedan, once found and identified, will be charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

