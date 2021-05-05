Friends collecting running shoes for needy in honor of jogger killed in hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – A group of friends are giving back to those in need in honor of a friend who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Lisa Starr Rosenstein, 53, was an avid runner with 27 marathons to her name.
Her friends described her as a fierce, yet loving soul.
“She lived on her own terms,” said Leslie Met, her best friend. “She was tough as nails on the outside, but on the inside, she had a heart of gold and would have dropped anything and been there for anyone in a heartbeat. She did that for us many times.”
“I think it is unanimous,” said Chris Brower, another fitness friend of Rosenstein’s. “She would light up the room like a movie star. She was just natural about it. She had a natural charm and energy. She was very personable and very caring and would be very focused on the individual.”
Lisa Hernandez-Bobrow ran a lot with Rosenstein.
“I ran 36 marathons and she ran 27,” said Lisa Hernandez-Bobrow. “She never missed a day. She had no rest days. I would always give her crap about it. I would say, ‘You need to rest. You need to rest. Your body needs to rest.’ She would usually answer me with a four-letter word,” she laughed. “She would do what she wanted to do.”
She said the best word she can think of about Rosenstein’s personality was her thoughtfulness.